Moller Wealth Partners Acquires 12,504 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Moller Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 588,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,368 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. 177,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.54.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

