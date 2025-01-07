Moller Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 1,164,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,359. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.