Moller Wealth Partners Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moller Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after buying an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after buying an additional 850,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 339,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,883. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

