Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.24 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 2,694,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,292,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several research firms recently commented on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter worth $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at $718,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

