Nanoveu Limited (ASX:NVU) Insider Acquires A$47,600.00 in Stock

Nanoveu Limited (ASX:NVU – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$47,600.00 ($29,750.00).

Nanoveu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Get Nanoveu alerts:

About Nanoveu

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nanoveu Limited, a technology company, develops and sells nanotechnology applications for consumer devices in the Americas and Asia. The company provides Nanoshield, an antiviral protector, which is available in various mobile phone screen covers and cases, as well as a commercial film for various surface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoveu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoveu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.