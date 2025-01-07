Nick Khan Sells 27,505 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $3,904,059.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,004 shares in the company, valued at $23,988,427.76. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TKO Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TKO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.74. 740,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $149.40.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
