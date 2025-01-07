Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.20 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 142.20 ($1.78), with a volume of 257754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.80 ($1.81).

Ninety One Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.40. The stock has a market cap of £858.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76.

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

