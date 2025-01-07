Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

