Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after buying an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 5,461,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.