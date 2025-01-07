Norway Savings Bank Sells 85 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.63.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $428.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

