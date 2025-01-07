Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Up 19.8% – Still a Buy?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86). Approximately 1,734,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 755,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.72).
Novacyt Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £44.37 million, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.77.
Novacyt Company Profile
The Company is divided into three business segments:
Clinical
Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:
· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests
· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay
· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel
Instrumentation
Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:
· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology
MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments
Research Use Only
Range of services for the life sciences industry:
· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry
· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)
Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.
