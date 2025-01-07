Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,669,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 501.2% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,822 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

