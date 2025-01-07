Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
