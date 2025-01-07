Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 250,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 106,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.15 ($0.18).

Oncimmune Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Oncimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.