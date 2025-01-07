One Wealth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $384.11. 1,452,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

