One Wealth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,897 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DSI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 94,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

