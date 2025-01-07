One Wealth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,517 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. 11,531,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,370. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

