One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,476,000 after buying an additional 1,033,360 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,694,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,628,000 after acquiring an additional 403,531 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,914,000 after acquiring an additional 637,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 2,154,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,162. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.