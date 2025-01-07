One Wealth Capital Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.48.

Oracle stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

