Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
