Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 57.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.