Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 521. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.