PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.
PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on PNNT
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Investment
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Raytheon the Best Defense and Aerospace Stock to Own in 2025?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.