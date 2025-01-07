PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $472.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

