Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.91.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Further Reading
