Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 43.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $162,000.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.