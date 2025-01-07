Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.4% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE MIO opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.62.
Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
