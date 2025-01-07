Predictive Oncology Inc. Announces Results of Annual MeetingPredictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) recently held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 30, 2024. The company reported that as of November 27, 2024, the record date for the Annua

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Predictive Oncology’s 8K filing here.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
