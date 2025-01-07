PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) vs. Salon.com (OTCMKTS:SLNM) Head-To-Head Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and Salon.com (OTCMKTS:SLNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Salon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and Salon.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $18.74 million 7.90 -$53.33 million ($1.26) -3.38 Salon.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Salon.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

PSQ has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon.com has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and Salon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salon.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.84%. Given Salon.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Salon.com is more favorable than PSQ.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and Salon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -227.52% -404.92% -112.55% Salon.com N/A N/A N/A

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Salon.com

Salon.com, LLC, an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, culture, entertainment, sustainability, economy and innovation, technology, and business, as well as food, and health and science. Salon.com, LLC was founded in 1995 and is based in San Francisco, California. As of November 8, 2023, Salon.com, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Find.co.

