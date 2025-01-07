QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. 610,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,438. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

