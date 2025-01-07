Range Financial Group LLC Buys 21,130 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 266.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. 2,378,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,371. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,672.90. This represents a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,304 shares of company stock worth $5,656,238 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

