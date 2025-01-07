Range Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,413. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.48.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

