Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.15 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 139,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 69,763 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.6 %

MOS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,964,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.