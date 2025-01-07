Range Financial Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $91.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,136. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.