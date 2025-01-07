Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.52. The stock had a trading volume of 824,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

