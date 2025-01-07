Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.27. 158,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

