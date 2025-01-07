Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,892,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,711,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.