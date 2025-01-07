Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 893,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 600,651 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,021,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after buying an additional 300,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $12,375,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. 456,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

