Rise Advisors LLC Buys 1,158 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,081. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

