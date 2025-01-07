Rise Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.67.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $7.85 on Tuesday, reaching $562.86. 489,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.01 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.20 and its 200-day moving average is $443.16.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,545 shares of company stock worth $31,159,317 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

