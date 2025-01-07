Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. 5,018,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $731.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

