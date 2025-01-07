ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 57,722 shares.The stock last traded at $58.46 and had previously closed at $57.93.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

