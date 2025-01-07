Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 300,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 674,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

