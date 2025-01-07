Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 300,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 674,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.