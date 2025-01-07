RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

RPM International stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06. RPM International has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $80,469.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,017.22. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,214. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in RPM International by 369.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

