SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
