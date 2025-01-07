SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $3.37 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

