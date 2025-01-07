Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.71 million.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 471,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $610.38 million, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLP. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLP

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,442,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.