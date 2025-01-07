Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.74 ($0.97), with a volume of 8300926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.75 ($0.97).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.98. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 1,120,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £986,456.24 ($1,234,150.18). Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

