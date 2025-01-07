Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 60,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 179,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

