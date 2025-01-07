Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 78,111 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Capmk raised Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $792.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

See Also

