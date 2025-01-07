Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. 129,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 108,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Smart Sand Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

