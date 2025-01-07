Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.
SLDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 5,084,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,965. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
