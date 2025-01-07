Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett Sells 187,500 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Power alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $200,625.00.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 5,084,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,607,965. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 71.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 115.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Power

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.