Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 226,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 187,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

