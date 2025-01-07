Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 153,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 60,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

